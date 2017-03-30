Bethel protests 2 more liquor store applications

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) – Two more businesses in Bethel will not yet have the opportunity to open up liquor stores after city officials protested their applications.

KYUK-AM reports (http://bit.ly/2nisqEW) the City Council on Tuesday issued protests against proposals to open liquor stores from Steve Chung and the Alaska Commercial Company.

Council members say Chung’s proposal to convert his auto shop into Tundra Liquor Cache could increase traffic in the area. The site has also not received the required permit to open a liquor store, although the city Planning Commission is meeting Thursday to consider issuing the permit.

Alaska Commercial Company’s proposal to add a liquor store by the river was rejected for several reasons, including that police have responded to a high volume of alcohol-related calls in the area.

Three businesses are still seeking Bethel’s third and final liquor store license.