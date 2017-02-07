Bethel search crew sees spike in alcohol-related calls

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) – Members of Bethel’s volunteer search and rescue organization are dealing with a spike in alcohol-related calls this winter, which is putting a strain on the group’s budget.

KYUK-AM reports (http://bit.ly/2jW8N45 ) that the increase in calls comes during the southwest Alaska town’s first winter of legalized alcohol sales in more than 40 years.

Search and Rescue President Mike Riley said the current call rate is unsustainable for the group’s donation-funded budget.

Since November, Bethel Search and Rescue has been responding to about two calls each week, up from about only a few calls each month in previous winters. The calls typically come between midnight and 6 a.m. and involve rescues in frigid temperatures, leaving some search and rescue members feeling drained and worn out.

Riley is urging residents to drink responsibly.