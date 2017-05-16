Big issues unresolved as Alaska legislative deadline looms

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska legislators face a looming constitutional deadline for completing their work, but they remain at odds over how best to address a multibillion-dollar state budget deficit.

Lawmakers have been grappling with that issue since failing to come up with a long-term solution last year.

This year, there’s general agreement about using earnings from Alaska’s oil-wealth fund to fill much of the deficit but differences over what else should be done.

The constitution permits regular sessions of up to 121 days. That mark will be reached Wednesday. Lawmakers have yet to finalize a budget or agree on a fiscal plan. A path forward is unclear, with the House and Senate each dug in to their positions.

The Legislature can extend itself another 10 days with two-thirds support in each chamber. Another option is a special session.