Bills to restore dividend among those filed before session

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Bills to restore the portion of Alaska Permanent Fund dividends vetoed last year by Gov. Bill Walker have been filed ahead of the start of the legislative session.

Other legislation released Monday includes a bill that faltered last year that would provide survivor benefits for families of peace officers and firefighters.

Proposed, too, are bills that would let voters post selfies with their marked election ballots and would bar state or municipal agencies from helping implement any federal directive to create registries based on race or religion.

Republican Sen. Mike Dunleavy of Wasilla filed dividend restoration legislation, as he said he would. Similar bills were filed in the House.

The permanent fund is expected to be a major point of discussion during the session beginning next Tuesday. Walker has proposed using permanent fund earnings for state government and changing the dividend calculation.