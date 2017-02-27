Biologists begin moose count pilot study in Anchorage

ACNHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska wildlife officials have begun a study to learn more about Anchorage’s urban moose population and the most efficient way to count the animals in the metropolitan area.

KTUU-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2lMgI8j) that the Alaska Department of Fish and Game launched the pilot study on Sunday.

Biologists are driving around the city in search of moose and then shooting the animals with darts to extract their DNA.

Biologist Dave Battle says the dart takes a small tissue sample from the animal and then falls out so it can be recovered and studied.

The DNA will help determine the relationships between moose in the area.

Fish and Game is asking residents for help with the study and encouraging those who spot a moose to report it online at the department’s website.