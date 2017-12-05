Bird commonly found in Asia spotted by enthusiasts in Sitka

SITKA, Alaska (AP) – Sitka bird watchers say they spotted a bird this past weekend that is commonly found in Asia, but rare in North America.

The Daily Sitka Sentinel reports that the dusky thrush has only been spotted a few times in Alaska. But bird enthusiast Matt Goff reported seeing one on Friday in Sitka.

Word of Goff’s sighting spread quickly and enthusiasts from all over flocked to the Crescent Harbor in hopes of catching a glimpse.

Goff says one out-of-state enthusiast even flew in Saturday night, saw the bird Sunday, and then left.

He says the dusky thrush’s appearance differs slightly from that of its North American counterparts. It lacks the bright red or orange breast of a varied thrush, or robin, and has “pale,” “distinctive” lines around its eyes.