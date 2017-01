FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A man reported missing outside Fairbanks has been found dead.

Alaska State Troopers say the body of 23-year-old Ryan Zesiger was found Monday in a snow berm.

Zesiger was last seen alive Sunday at a home in the Murphy Dome area.

Troopers on Monday morning took a missing person report on Zesiger.

Trooper spokeswoman Megan Peters says a trooper found Zesiger’s body after a short search.