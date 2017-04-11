Body of man recovered in Turnagain Arm off Beluga Point

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The body of a man has been recovered from Turnagain Arm near Beluga Point.

Alaska State Troopers say the man has been tentatively identified as 36-year-old Kevin Thibodeu of Anchorage, who was the subject of a search last week.

Troopers on Wednesday night took a call that a man had fired shots at Beluga Point, a scenic pullout on the Seward Highway south of Anchorage

Anchorage police shut down the highway for more than 12 hours as officers tried to contact the man. When he wasn’t found, a warrant was issued for Thibodeu’s arrest.

Officers on Thursday morning found a gun and other evidence but could not find Thibodeu.

The body was recovered Monday and transported to the state medical examiner for positive identification and an autopsy.