Borough may scrap religious invocations before meetings

KENAI, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska borough will consider scrapping invocations before meetings as a case challenging the policy moves through court.

The Peninsula Clarion reports (http://bit.ly/2lCPbEb) the third such ordinance in a year is expected to be introduced in the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly on Tuesday.

Policy currently allows invocations from members of religious organizations that have established local presences and regular meetings.

Chaplains serving organizations like fire departments and hospitals can also give invocations.

Assembly member Willy Dunne is sponsoring the ordinance to nix the invocation altogether.

He said eliminating the practice will reduce divisiveness in the community.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska is challenging the current policy in federal court on behalf of two residents who say the rules are discriminatory.