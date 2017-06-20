Boy killed by bear identified as Anchorage teen

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska authorities have identified a 16-year-old boy who was fatally mauled by a black bear during a weekend mountain race as Patrick Cooper of Anchorage.

Race organizers say Cooper reportedly called his brother while he was being chased by the animal just before the Sunday afternoon attack. Earlier reports say he texted his mother.

Race director Brad Precosky says the boy was mauled after he got lost and veered off the trail during the juniors division of the Robert Spurr Memorial Hill Climb race south of Anchorage.

Responders ultimately located the boy, whose body was found about a mile up the path, at about 1,500 vertical feet. Precosky says the bear was found at the site, guarding the body.

A park ranger shot the 250-pound bear in the face, but the animal ran away.