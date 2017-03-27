Brewery expansion could help Juneau recycling efforts

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaskan Brewing Company’s plans to expand its Juneau-based facility could help spur the consolidation of the city’s waste services.

The Juneau Empire reports (http://bit.ly/2n8ypNF ) that the brewery is looking to purchase four lots owned by the City and Borough of Juneau for additional retail, storage or office space. The transfer would displace the city’s water utility and public drop-off area for household hazardous waste.

RecycleWorks Manager Michele Elfers told city and borough officials at last week’s assembly meeting that relocating the hazardous waste drop-off facility could help streamline the city’s plans to consolidate waste services.

Juneau currently has three recycling programs all in separate locations. Elfers says the drop-off facility could be moved to a place where residents can also dispose of recycling, composting and scrap metal.