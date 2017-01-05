British Columbia to clean up mine near Juneau

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Canadian officials say they will take action to prevent polluted water from a decades-old mine from entering the Taku River, a major source of salmon caught in southeast Alaska.

British Columbia Ministry of Energy and Mines Minister Bill Bennett tells CoastAlaska News (http://bit.ly/2iGcewN) experts will explore different options, including plugging leaking tunnels from the defunct Tulsequah Chief Mine. The acidic water has been carrying pollutants into the Tulsequah River, which is a tributary of the Taku near Juneau.

The mine hasn’t operated since 1957, and the two companies that tried to reopen it in the last 20 years have been unsuccessful.

Canadian officials had ordered the site’s most recent developer to clean up the site, but the company went bankrupt last fall.

Bennett says the polluted water hasn’t had any negative impacts on marine life.