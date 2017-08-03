Businessmen want to keep Juneau power company locally run

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska state capital’s electric utility is set to change hands late next year, but some in the city are looking for a way to keep it under local control.

The Juneau Empire reports (http://bit.ly/2hr0ykn ) Avista, which is the parent company for Juneau’s power company, Alaska Light Electric & Power, is in the process of being bought by Canadian energy company Hydro One. The sale is expected to close in late 2018.

The two heads of Juneau Hydropower – President and CEO Keith Comstock and Managing Director Duff Mitchell – have expressed interest in ensuring the power company stays locally run. They sent a letter to Avista in 2016 to inquire about Avista’s interest in selling it (Avista declined) and are now looking to do the same with Hydro One.