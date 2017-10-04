Carbon monoxide suspected in death of Fairbanks man at home

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Authorities in Fairbanks are investigating the suspected carbon monoxide poisoning of a man in his home.

Fairbanks police shortly after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday received a report that 49-year-old Christopher Alexander was not breathing at his home off Chena Hot Springs Road east of Fairbanks.

Alaska State Troopers say medics were not able to revive Alexander. He was pronounced dead at the home.

Troopers say carbon monoxide was detected in the home.

The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.