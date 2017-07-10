Changes proposed for subsistence hunting policies
By Toben Shelby
|
Jul 10, 2017 @ 9:39 AM

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) – Subsistence hunters may soon be able to hunt deer anywhere on federal public lands in Southeast Alaska.

The Ketchikan Daily News (http://bit.ly/2v35b6b ) reported Saturday the Federal Subsistence Board is now asking for comments through Aug. 4 on proposed changes to policies for the 2018-20 regulatory years. One of the proposals would change where subsistence hunters can harvest deer.

For example, under the proposed policy, a subsistence hunter from the City of Saxman currently has a customary and traditional use determination for game management units 1-A, 1-B, and 2. If the proposal were approved, that same hunter would have access to deer populations in federal public lands in game management units 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5.

This differs from current regulations, which can restrict hunters to predetermined areas.

