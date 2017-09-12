Charging bear shot, killed after killing chickens in Juneau

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska State Wildlife Trooper investigating a report of a brown bear raiding a chicken coop shot and killed the animal as it charged.

Troopers in Juneau shortly before 8 p.m. Monday took a call from a homeowner reporting that the grizzly was in the homeowner’s chicken coop, killing chickens.

A wildlife trooper responded to the home on a road off the Glacier Highway north of Juneau.

When the trooper arrived, the brown bear charged to within 15 feet (4.6 meters). The trooper shot and killed the bear. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game took possession of the carcass.

Troopers say the chicken coop was not protected by an electrified fence, one method recommended by the Fish and Game Department to keep bears away from livestock.