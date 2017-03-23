Charleston, 3 California teams in 2017 Great Alaska Shootout

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Three California schools will be in the field for the 2017 men’s GCI Great Alaska Shootout, an eight-team college basketball tournament over Thanksgiving.

Host Alaska Anchorage announced Wednesday the field includes Cal Poly, CSU Bakersfield and Santa Clara.

The other four teams are Central Michigan, College of Charleston, Idaho and Sam Houston State.

Charleston will make its third appearance in the Great Alaska Shootout. It won the tournament in 2002 by beating Villanova in the finals.

The Great Alaska Shootout is the nation’s oldest regular season college basketball tournament. The 2017 tournament will be the 40th anniversary.

UAA athletic director Keith Hackett says an announcement on the four-team women’s field is near.