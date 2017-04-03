Chugach Electric signs 16-year natural gas deal with Furie

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An Anchorage-based utility company has secured natural gas for the next 16-years through a contract with a new producer.

The Alaska Journal of Commerce reports (http://bit.ly/2on3UHU ) that Chugach Electric Association and Furie Operating Alaska signed a gas sale and purchase agreement this month for Furie to provide at least 20 percent of the utility’s natural gas needs through 2033.

Through the agreement, Furie will supply Chugach with 1.8 billion cubic feet of gas over a 10-year term starting in 2023. Prior to 2023, Chugach can buy gas on a temporary basis at a set price.

Chugach already has contracts with other producers to meet its gas needs until 2023.

The deal is awaiting approval from the Regulatory Commission of Alaska.