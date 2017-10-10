City mulls giving former Tlingit village site to nonprofit

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Juneau is considering giving a former Tlingit village site on Auke Bay to a nonprofit dedicated to Aak’w Kwáan heritage.

KTOO-FM reported (http://bit.ly/2zcSyZg ) Monday that the land, which was controversially acquired by the federal government before ending up in municipal hands in the 1960s, is commonly known as Indian Point.

Former Juneau Assemblyman Randy Wanamaker wrote the city’s leaders last month to recommend they give the land to the Goldbelt Heritage Foundation.

Indian Point was almost cut up in the 1960s for a housing subdivision. Opposition by the Alaska Native Brotherhood and others put a stop to that.

The lands committee is scheduled to consider giving the land to the nonprofit at a meeting in late October.