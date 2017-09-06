Coalition of attorneys general jump into redistricting fight

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A coalition of state attorneys general is jumping into a fight over redistricting in Wisconsin.

The coalition, representing 17 states and the District of Columbia, urges the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold a decision that struck down Wisconsin’s political map as unconstitutionally benefiting Republicans.

In a filing, the coalition says gerrymandering has played a role in American politics since the early 18th century and that both major parties have engaged in partisan gerrymandering.

But it says it “extreme partisan manipulation” of the redistricting process is problematic because it can effectively insulate a party from attempts by voters to unseat it.

The group was led by Oregon’s attorney general. The attorneys general from Alaska and Hawaii were among those who signed on.