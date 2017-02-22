Coast Guard awards polar icebreaker design study contracts

By Toben Shelby
|
Feb 22, 3:33 PM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The Coast Guard has awarded five fixed-price contracts for design studies and analysis of new heavy polar icebreakers.

Coast Guard and Navy personnel will use the studies to refine heavy polar icebreaker specifications.

The contracts were awarded to Bollinger Shipyards, LLC, of Lockport, Louisiana; Fincantieri Marine Group, LLC, of Washington, D.C.; General Dynamics/National Steel and Shipbuilding Co., of San Diego, California; Huntington Ingalls, Inc., of Pascagoula, Mississippi; and VT Halter Marine, Inc., of Pascagoula, Mississippi.

The combined value of the contracts is about $20 million.

The studies are expected to take a year to complete.

The Coast Guard hopes to award a contract for design and construction of the lead heavy polar icebreaker in fiscal year 2019.

