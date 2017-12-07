Coast Guard ends search for men missing in Juneau channel
By Toben Shelby
|
Dec 7, 2017 @ 10:55 AM

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The Coast Guard has suspended a search for two men missing after a boat capsized in Juneau’s Gastineau Channel.

The agency says 50-year-old James Cole and 48-year-old Sheridan “Scott” Stringer were not found before the search was suspended Wednesday.

Three men, two women and a dog Tuesday night were in a 10-foot (3-meter) skiff that took on water and capsized.

A witness near the breakwater at Aurora Harbor called Juneau police at about 9 p.m. to report screaming from Aurora Harbor.

Two women in the boat swam to a dock, got in another boat and looked for the men.

One man climbed onto the capsized boat and was rescued by a Coast Guard boat at 9:40 p.m. The dog also survived.

The women were treated for exposure.

