Coast Guard pulled man from failing duct-taped boat
By Toben Shelby
|
Jun 9, 2017 @ 9:32 AM
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Ducks do well in water. A duct-taped boat? Not so much.

KTOO reports (http://bit.ly/2rGw2pW) the U.S. Coast Guard picked up a 32-year-old man and his dog from an inflatable, duct-taped watercraft when it started to take on water Wednesday in Gastineau Channel near Juneau, Alaska’s capital city.

The Coast Guard says in a release that the duct-taped boat was homemade.

The guard says the man, who was not identified, was not wearing a life jacket.

An off-duty Coast Guard member saw the unsafe craft and called it in. The Coast Guard delivered the man, dog and boat to Douglas Harbor in Juneau.

