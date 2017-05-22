Coast Guard rescues 2 kayakers off Alaska’s southern coast

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard says it rescued two kayakers who were near an island off the coast of southern Alaska and became separated as the weather deteriorated.

The Guard says in a news release that two MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crews rescued the kayakers near Chichagof Island Saturday evening.

The Guard says both kayakers were hoisted by the aircrews and transported to Sitka, Alaska. There were no injuries reported.

The weather at the scene was reported as 40 mph winds and 2-foot seas.