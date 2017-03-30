Coast Guard suspends search for missing seal hunter

By Toben Shelby
|
Mar 30, 9:32 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The Coast Guard has suspended a search for a 59-year-old seal hunter missing from a southwest Alaska village.

Tom John left Newtok at about 10 a.m. Sunday and was reported overdue.

Newtok is a Bering Sea village about 94 miles northwest of Bethel.

John had used a snowmobile to tow a one-person kayak to the edge of sea ice. Ground searchers found the snowmobile and other equipment early Monday afternoon.

The Coast Guard says aircrews from Kodiak and the Civil Air Patrol searched for more than 41 hours along the shorelines from Nunivak Island to northwest of Hazen Bay.

Volunteers from Newtok and Tununak searched with snowmobiles and skiffs.

Related Content

Corrections chief defends appointment amid critici...
Special election announced to recall North Slope m...
79-year-old woman spends unplanned night in Alaska...
Warrant issued for teen suspect in fatal Anchorage...
Alaska House votes to cut legislative allowance
Alaska GOP officers leave committee to back Joe Mi...
Comments