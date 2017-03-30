Coast Guard suspends search for missing seal hunter

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The Coast Guard has suspended a search for a 59-year-old seal hunter missing from a southwest Alaska village.

Tom John left Newtok at about 10 a.m. Sunday and was reported overdue.

Newtok is a Bering Sea village about 94 miles northwest of Bethel.

John had used a snowmobile to tow a one-person kayak to the edge of sea ice. Ground searchers found the snowmobile and other equipment early Monday afternoon.

The Coast Guard says aircrews from Kodiak and the Civil Air Patrol searched for more than 41 hours along the shorelines from Nunivak Island to northwest of Hazen Bay.

Volunteers from Newtok and Tununak searched with snowmobiles and skiffs.