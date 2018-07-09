Colorado woman sues Alaska Native corporation
By Toben Shelby
|
Jul 9, 2018 @ 11:21 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A Colorado woman is suing an Alaska Native corporation, its top executive and a former company official, claiming her complaints about sexual harassment by the ex-official were mishandled.

The Anchorage Daily News reports the civil lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Larimer County District Court in Colorado.

Walter Feather, an attorney for Bethel-based Calista Corp. and chief executive Andrew Guy, says the allegations are without merit. He says Calista “intends to vigorously defend against them.”

The former official, George Owletuck, was terminated last year following an internal investigation that found evidence he violated sexual harassment policies. The lawsuit states Owletuck is believed to be living in Ecuador.

The lawsuit also alleges Guy tried to cover up Owletuck’s behavior and that Calista retaliated by rejecting the woman’s business proposal.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

City settles with family of boy permanently injured in PE Group hopes to keep Alaska library open Repairs keep Alaska ferry out of service for second week Park ranger shoots bear that broke into car at trailhead Domestic violence suspect killed in state trooper shooting Wasilla man dies when his SUV rear-ends vehicle
Comments