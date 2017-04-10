Communications company GCI tries to fix cable problem

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – One of the state’s leading cable, internet and phone companies says some of its services were down for a time after a cable in Anchorage was intentionally damaged

KTVA News reports that GCI General Communications Inc. spokeswoman Heather Handyside says the outage Sunday was caused when someone damaged the cable.

The TV station says GCI, who provides service throughout Alaska, is working to get all of its offerings back online.

On its Facebook page, GCI wrote: “Currently, we are experiencing an internal connectivity issue that is impacting our retail stores and call centers. This is not impacting customer services and only internal systems. WE are working to get this resolved as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience this is causing.”

GCI owns KTVA.