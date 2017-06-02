Crews battle Alaska wildfire that’s burned about 550 acres

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Firefighters are battling a wildfire near an Alaska community about 260 miles west of the U.S.-Canada border.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner (http://ow.ly/7Ctr30cffHO ) reports the blaze about 30 miles northwest of Tok had burned about 550 acres as of Thursday afternoon.

The fire hasn’t affected traffic and no homes or structures have been threatened.

Alaska Division of Forestry Fire Service spokesman Tim Mowry says the fire is burning in a black spruce forest about 2 miles west of the Alaska Highway.

Multiple agencies responded. Two aircraft and a helicopter are dropping water and retardant near the highway.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center summer 2017 outlook, the threat of wildfires is expected to be normal or below normal for northwestern states, Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, Wyoming and most of Utah.