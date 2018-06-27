Dave Stieren Show Guests 6-27-18
By Toben Shelby
Jun 27, 2018 @ 1:11 PM

On Wednesday’s episode of The Dave Stieren Show, Dave will chat with former Mike Pence Press Secretary Marc Lotter about the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Kennedy, and a member of The Alaska Policy Forum about the Court’s decision about public sector unions.
Tune in on 103.7 FM and 750 AM or listen live on www.kfqd.com

