DEC launches cleanup of former Fairbanks junkyard

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Alaska environmental regulators say they have launched a cleanup of hazardous materials at a former junkyard in Fairbanks.

Officials with the state Department of Environmental Conservation say they initiated the effort after receiving multiple complaints this spring about the former Miller’s Junkyard. Officials say that location is separate from the nearby business operating as Miller Salvage Inc.

Officials say the junkyard ran operated until the early 2000s and contains drums of waste products, automobile parts, compressed gas cylinders and materials containing asbestos, mercury and lead.

According to officials, removing the drums and other hazardous materials will be the first step in the cleanup.

Officials say the DEC is tapping into $2.5 million from the state’s response fund for the effort.