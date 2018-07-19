Dispute over bike leads to shooting, homicide investigation
By Toben Shelby
|
Jul 19, 2018 @ 6:41 PM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A dispute over a bicycle that led to a shooting has become an Anchorage homicide investigation.

Police say 48-year-old Ian Ellison was shot July 4 in the lower body at Arctic Benson Park as he argued and fought with another man over ownership of a bike. Police say alcohol likely was a factor.

Police at the time described Ellison’s injuries as minor.

Police announced Thursday that Ellison had died at the hospital where he was taken after the shooting.

A 50-year-old suspect in the case was arrested July 13. After treatment for a police dog bite on his arm, the man was held on suspicion of weapons misconduct, resisting arrest and a previous assault warrant.

Police say prosecutors are reviewing the case and may file new charges.

