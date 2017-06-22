Divers recover body of canoeist missing in a Wasilla lake
By Toben Shelby
|
Jun 22, 2017 @ 9:21 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Searchers have recovered the body of a man missing after a canoe capsized at a Wasilla lake.

Alaska State Troopers say divers found the body of 67-year-old Edgar Curtis shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday at Finger Lake.

Curtis was canoeing Monday afternoon with his son, 30-year-old Gary Curtis of Wasilla, when their canoe was capsized by the wake of a passing boat.

Both men wore auto-inflating flotation vests that did not self-inflate.

A boater pulled Gary Curtis from the water but Edgar Curtis had disappeared below the surface.

An autopsy is planned.

Related Content

Anchorage police ID man crushed to death
Alaska Natives respond to plan for questions on 20...
Coast Guard suspends search for boaters missing of...
A dozen state lawmakers face challenges in Alaska ...
Tidal wave erosion forcing town to move local scho...
Nenana Ice Classic celebrates 100 years
Comments