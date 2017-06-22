Divers recover body of canoeist missing in a Wasilla lake

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Searchers have recovered the body of a man missing after a canoe capsized at a Wasilla lake.

Alaska State Troopers say divers found the body of 67-year-old Edgar Curtis shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday at Finger Lake.

Curtis was canoeing Monday afternoon with his son, 30-year-old Gary Curtis of Wasilla, when their canoe was capsized by the wake of a passing boat.

Both men wore auto-inflating flotation vests that did not self-inflate.

A boater pulled Gary Curtis from the water but Edgar Curtis had disappeared below the surface.

An autopsy is planned.