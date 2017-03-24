After drawn-out fight, budget quietly passes Alaska House

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A version of the state operating budget passed the Alaska House with little fanfare Friday, following a drawn-out floor debate and bickering about process.

Debate on the budget began March 13, with final arguments delivered a week later.

An initial vote was taken Monday but the bill was held for reconsideration. When a reconsideration vote was not taken up Friday, it allowed the bill to move to the Senate.

The House majority had cut off debate on amendments, with House leaders saying it was time to move onto other issues.

Minority Republicans, who complained about the process leading to the vote, said they were using the amendment process to try to further reduce the size of government.

A final budget ultimately will be negotiated between the House and Senate.