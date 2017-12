SEWARD, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say the driver killed Monday in a crash north of Seward was a 47-year-old Anchorage man.

Troopers on Tuesday identified the driver as Gary Barnett.

Troopers shortly after noon Monday received a call that a sedan was found overturned off Mile 33.8 Seward Highway near Upper Trail Lake.

Emergency medical responders pronounced Barnett dead at the scene.

Troopers are investigating the circumstances of the crash.