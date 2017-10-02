Dropping enrollment numbers force Alaska school’s closure

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) – A school district covering southern Alaska islands is shuttering one school with additional closures possible after student enrollment numbers dropped this year.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports (http://bit.ly/2yOfJIY ) the Kodiak Island Borough School District approved a closure plan last week for Danger Bay School on Afognak Island after six students enrolled for the current school year.

Schools with less than 10 students are not funded by the state. The school has closed and reopened twice since 2006.

As the state enrollment counts begin next week, the outcome may force the district to close Karluk and Port Lions schools as well.

School districts can keep schools open by using local funding at about $300,000 per school.

Danger Bay School will become a homeschool satellite district office under the closure plan.