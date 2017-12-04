Drug dog finds methamphetamine welded in heavy equipment

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers have seized methamphetamine welded inside heavy equipment that was shipped to Ketchikan.

A 53-year-old Ketchikan man was charged with a felony drug count in the case.

Officers from the troopers’ statewide drug enforcement unit, Ketchikan police and the Coast Guard took part in the investigation at a Ketchikan freight carrier.

Troopers say a drug dog Sunday located the methamphetamine welded inside a hydraulic engine hoist shipped from Seattle. Officers seized nearly 4 ounces (111 grams) of the drug.

Officers Monday arrested Richard Anderson after he took possession of the cargo shipment. He remained jailed Friday.

His attorney, assistant public defender Margret Bergerud, said by email she was not prepared to comment on the substance of the case but that her office would be doing its own thorough investigation into the allegations.