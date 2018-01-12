Education advocate plans to challenge Young in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – An education advocate plans to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Don Young for Alaska’s lone House seat.

Alyse Galvin says change is needed.

Young is the longest-serving member of the House, first elected to the chamber in 1973. But Galvin says more needs to be done in areas such as early education, health care and in thinking about “the economy of the future.”

Galvin says she hopes to run as an independent on the Democratic party’s primary ballot this summer. Litigation remains unresolved over whether candidates not registered with the party can be allowed on the party’s ballot.

The 52-year-old Galvin has been a regular presence at the Alaska Legislature in recent years as part of the advocacy group Great Alaska Schools.

Young has already filed for re-election.