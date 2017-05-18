Elderly murder suspect released to relative after hearing

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 91-year-old Anchorage man suspected of shooting his 92-year-old wife to death has been released to a family member while he awaits his next court hearing.

Anchorage television station KTUU (http://bit.ly/2qvOkcJ) reports Duane Marvin is charged with first- and second-degree murder in the death Sunday of Charlotte Marvin at their home in midtown Anchorage.

Marvin’s defense attorney, Jon Buchholdt says Duane Marvin is innocent.

Buchholdt says Marvin did not fire the gun on purpose. Buchholdt says Marvin stumbled and fell and the gun discharged.

He says Marvin suffers from dementia and is like a child. He says the World War II veteran doesn’t belong in jail.

Marvin appeared in a wheel chair and wore headphones at arraignment Wednesday.

Marvin was released to the custody of his granddaughter.