Emperor goose hunting open for first time in 30 years

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) – Shooting Emperor geese in Alaska is legal for the first time in 30 years, but officials are hoping hunters take it easy.

KYUK-AM reported (http://bit.ly/2pg3aVE ) Monday that federal managers have opened a subsistence hunt for the birds.

According to the report, about 80 percent of the world’s Emperor goose population breeds along the west coast of Yukon Delta in southern Alaska. Officials hope the large number of geese doesn’t get to hunters’ heads, though.

Information managers have been touring coastal villages to lay down ground rules before the birds migrate.

Among the rules are targeting one bird at a time, instead of spraying the flock, and only taking juvenile birds that are not yet breeding.

The six-week hunt is now open and runs until the beginning of June.