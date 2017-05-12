EPA may allow massive mine near pristine Alaskan bay
By Toben Shelby
|
May 12, 2017 @ 9:30 AM
By AlaskaTrekker at English Wikipedia, CC BY 2.5, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=48894534

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration has settled a lawsuit over the proposed development of a massive gold and copper mine at the headwaters of one of Alaska’s premier salmon fisheries.

The Environmental Protection Agency settled the long-running case Friday with the Pebble Limited Partnership. Under the agreement, the Canadian-owned company can seek a federal permit to build its mine near Bristol Bay.

Pebble sued in federal court over what it claimed was EPA’s collusion with mine opponents to block the project, which a study shows could pose significant risk to salmon populations in the bay. A review by EPA’s inspector general found no evidence the agency acted improperly.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said Friday the settlement provides Pebble with a fair process for moving forward with the project while avoiding time-consuming litigation.

