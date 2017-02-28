Ex-Fairbanks police chief denies conflict of interest claims

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Fairbanks’ former police chief, who resigned in October amid conflict of interest allegations, has denied any wrongdoing in operating his secondary security business.

Mayor Jim Matherly’s office announced last month that an investigation into Randall Aragon found he had engaged in work for his business while on-duty as police chief.

Aragon told the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner (http://bit.ly/2mAo3pV) last month that he didn’t violate any rules and received permission to run Certified Security Surveys. He previously was advised by city officials not to talk about the case while it was under investigation.

The investigation into Aragon was prompted by former police Chief Dan Hoffman, who called for the probe in a letter to the City Council. Hoffman alleged he received a report from a business owner of unethical activity by Aragon.