F-35 fighter jet undergoes equipment testing at Alaska base

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – An F-35 fighter jet landed at Eielson Air Force Base to undergo testing on the aircraft’s ability to land in cold conditions.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports that the F-35A Lightning II that arrived on Thursday was the first to land at the base near Fairbanks. 54 of these aircraft will be based at Eielson along with about 3,500 airmen, civilian employees, contractors, and military family members by 2020.

The aircraft will undergo testing on its ability to land on icy runways, and its drag-chute modification will also be evaluated.

The drag chute is a modification that has been requested by an F-35 program partner, the Royal Norwegian Air Force. A Norwegian test pilot will demonstrate the modification that aims to help the fighter jet land in Arctic conditions.