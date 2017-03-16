Fairbanks bus driver shortage making kids late to class

By Toben Shelby
Mar 16, 1:51 PM

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A lack of bus drivers in the Fairbanks area is making some students late to class.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2ndJiRt ) that according to the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, as many as 16 bus routes do not have a driver on any given day in the district. District officials have been coping with the shortage by combining some of the 128 bus routes currently in operation.

A spokesman for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District’s transportation contractor First Student says the bus driver shortage is a nationwide issue that they are trying to deal with.

The Ohio-based contractor said it is training new drivers and flying in drivers from Juneau to help get students to school after spring break.

About 7,000 students in Fairbanks and North Pole ride the bus daily.

