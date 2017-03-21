Fairbanks cooperative denies wind farm request

By Toben Shelby
|
Mar 21, 10:32 AM

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – An electric utility cooperative serving the Fairbanks region has denied a request for interconnection from a company looking to build a wind farm.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2nh2cGH) Golden Valley Electric Association officials say the proposal was rejected because the wind farm would increase costs for the cooperative and its customers.

GVEA had hired consultant Mike Hubbard to review Delta Wind Farm’s proposal, which was submitted in December.

Hubbard’s study found it would cost nearly $20 million to purchase the fuel needed to regulate the 13.5-megawatt wind farm in its first year of operation. GVEA officials say that would’ve increased the cooperative’s fuel costs by about 15 percent.

Delta Wind Farm co-owner Mike Craft questions Hubbard’s cost analysis because he says it’s based off tariffs that are illegal.

Related Content

Alaska expected to lose 7,500 jobs in 2017
Man dies in weekend west Anchorage motorcycle cras...
Rep. Gruenberg’s widow seeks control of legi...
Climbing season comes to a close on Denali
Whale found dead in Alaska appeared to be in poor ...
Fairbanks breaks 101-year-old high temperature rec...
Comments