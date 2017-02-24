Fairbanks grand jury indicts 4 in theft of heavy safe

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A Fairbanks grand jury has indicted four people suspected of stealing a 500-pound safe from a North Pole home.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner (http://bit.ly/2lBEnrK) reports the safe contained almost $100,000 in coins, jewelry and guns.

The theft was discovered Jan. 22. A man called Alaska State Troopers reporting the stolen safe and the ransacking of his parents’ home.

Troopers determined that thieves pried open the side door of a garage, drove a vehicle inside and used a car jack to lift the safe into the vehicle.

Prosecutors got a tip in the case from a Fairbanks shop.

The owner of Gold Buyers of Alaska notified troopers Feb. 2 that two men had sold him coins.

The owner of the safe identified the recovered coins.

Hundreds of other coins remain missing.