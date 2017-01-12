Fairbanks, interior Alaska prepare for annual cold snap

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The National Weather Service is warning interior Alaska to brace for a drop in temperatures next week.

Fairbanks most years sees temperatures of 40 below zero or colder and the weather service says those temperatures could arrive Monday morning.

The agency in a special weather statement says temperatures through Friday in the region north of the Alaska Range will cool and feature lows around 30 below.

Weekend lows are expected to rise to 20 below zero before colder air from the Arctic surges south.

Temperatures are forecast to fall into the minus 40 to minus 50 range in the upper Yukon Flats.

Daily high temperatures are not predicted to be much warmer.

The degree of cold will depend on skies. Cloudy skies could increase temperatures on the ground.