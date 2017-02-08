Fairbanks juvenile bike rider injured in hit-and-run crash

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Fairbanks police have arrested a sport utility vehicle driver suspected of striking a boy on a bicycle and leaving the crash scene.

Police say the SUV dragged the bike at least six blocks.

The boy suffered injuries police describe as “non-life-threatening.”

Police took a call on the crash just after 8:30 a.m.

A boy riding a “mini bike” and heading to Ryan Middle School was struck as he rode on 15th Avenue.

After the crash, the boy remained conscious and was transported by ambulance to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.

Police recovered the bicycle on 21st Avenue.

Police located the SUV suspected to be involved in the crash and arrested 40-year-old Howard Martinez.

Martinez remained jailed Wednesday.

Online court documents did not list his attorney.