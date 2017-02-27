Fairbanks man accused of setting occupied vehicle on fire

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say they have arrested a Fairbanks man suspected of setting a vehicle on fire while people were inside the car.

KTVA-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2mxkFLz) that troopers responded Thursday to a report of a man pouring gas on a vehicle and setting it on fire.

Troopers spokeswoman Megan Peters says there were two people inside the vehicle at the time and they both were able to escape uninjured.

She says the two victims were in a confrontation with another individual, who was an acquaintance of the 27-year-old suspect.

Troopers located the suspect nearby and took him into custody.

He was arraigned on several charges Friday, including arson, assault and reckless endangerment.