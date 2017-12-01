Fairbanks police arrest suspect in attempted murder, murder
By Toben Shelby
Dec 1, 2017

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A 35-year-old Fairbanks woman has been charged with attempted murder and police say she’s a suspect in a stabbing death earlier this week.

Fairbanks police say Lindsey Preshaw stole a pickup truck Wednesday and stabbed its 66-year-old owner, an Ester woman. The woman suffered life-threatening injuries.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Alaska State Troopers recovered the crashed pickup near Mile 341 Parks Highway, a short distance from where it was stolen.

Preshaw was arrested later Wednesday at Mile 309 near Nenana (nee-NA-nah).

Police say she is the primary suspect in the death Tuesday morning of 43-year-old John Preshaw, her stepbrother and the father of her children.

Police responding to a report of a man unconscious and bleeding at a south Fairbanks home found John Preshaw dead inside.

