Fairbanks police arrest third person in December shooting

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Fairbanks police have arrested a third person connected to a shooting that left a man wounded Dec. 13.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner (http://bit.ly/2hSME95) reports 20-year-old Chaianne Kakaruk is charged with robbery in shooting that wounded 28-year-old Lawrence Perdue.

Twenty-one-year-old Niikia Brown and 19-year-old Curtis Frarey are jailed on the same charge. Brown is also charged with felony assault.

Prosecutors say the case involves drugs.

Kakaruk told police Perdue stole $400 in anti-anxiety medication from her but dropped methamphetamine in her car.

Kakaruk, Brown and Frarey arranged to meet with Perdue to sell him back the drug. She said Perdue pulled a gun and was shot by Brown and Frarey.

Perdue remained hospitalized late last month. In a police interview, he denied pointing a gun at anyone.